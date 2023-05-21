Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,685 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $29,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,935,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

