Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,845 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra Stock Up 0.3 %

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.28%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

