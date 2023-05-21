Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vontier by 93.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.