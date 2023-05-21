W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $119,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,885,000 after buying an additional 161,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after buying an additional 642,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

