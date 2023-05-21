Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,006,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $123,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WBD opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

