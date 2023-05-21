Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 609,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

