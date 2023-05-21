White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $30,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,375.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,164.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,406.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,410.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

