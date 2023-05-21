YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in YETI by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in YETI by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

