Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,299 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $192,036.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,561.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

