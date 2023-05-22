1,123 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Regency Centers declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

