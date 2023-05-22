12,756 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

