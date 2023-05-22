13,861 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of News by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,412,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,933,000 after buying an additional 319,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NWS stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Insider Activity

About News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.