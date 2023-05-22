19,000 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viasat Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $86,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,272 shares of company stock valued at $207,311. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSAT opened at $40.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.