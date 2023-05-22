2,030 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $275.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.02. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.12 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

