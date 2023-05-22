20,602 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,865,000 after buying an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 155,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 28.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 467,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103,454 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $57.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

