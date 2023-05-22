20,749 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.