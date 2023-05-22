21,157 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,667,000 after buying an additional 636,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Stock Up 15.7 %
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09.
In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
