3,249 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

