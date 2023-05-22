34,800 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

CRBG stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

