433,728 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 433,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 110,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $899,549.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,946,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,263,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

