4,415 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wolfspeed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WOLF. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

