5,596 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA opened at $36.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

