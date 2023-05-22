6,092 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

