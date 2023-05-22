Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of AXDX opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,726 shares of company stock worth $136,884. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 362,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 1,679,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Articles

