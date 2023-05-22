Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after acquiring an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AYI opened at $159.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

