Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.