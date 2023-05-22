AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $20,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 0.7 %

AECOM stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.