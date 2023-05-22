AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.80.

AVAV opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.34 and a beta of 0.59.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

