Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $290.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

