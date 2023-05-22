American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $141.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

