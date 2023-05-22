AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $96.41 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.