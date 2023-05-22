Analysts Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Target Price at $118.67

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.25.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.
Toro Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Toro stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64.
Toro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.
Insider Transactions at Toro
In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
