Analyzing BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) & Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seiko Epson and BB Seguridade Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 2 0 2.67

BB Seguridade Participações has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 432.45%. Given BB Seguridade Participações’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BB Seguridade Participações is more favorable than Seiko Epson.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seiko Epson and BB Seguridade Participações’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $9.98 billion 0.59 $563.11 million $0.85 9.01 BB Seguridade Participações $987.15 million 12.18 $728.83 million $0.45 13.36

BB Seguridade Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seiko Epson. Seiko Epson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BB Seguridade Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seiko Epson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson 5.64% 10.79% 5.73% BB Seguridade Participações N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Seiko Epson pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BB Seguridade Participações pays out 146.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Seiko Epson beats BB Seguridade Participações on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others. The Visual Communications segment offers 3LCD projectors, HTPS-TFT panels for 3LCD projectors, smart eyewear and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers watches, watch movements, sensing equipment, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, CMOS LSIs, metal powders, surface finishing and others. The company was founded on May 18, 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Brokerage segments. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

