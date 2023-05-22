Analyzing UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF – Get Rating) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UDG Healthcare and Agricultural Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDG Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Agricultural Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A Agricultural Bank of China $178.94 billion 0.78 $38.51 billion $2.58 3.88

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Agricultural Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares UDG Healthcare and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Agricultural Bank of China 21.36% 9.95% 0.79%

Volatility and Risk

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats UDG Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 22,807 domestic branches, including three specialized institutions, 4 training institutes, 37 tier-1 branches, 402 tier-2 branches, 3,348 tier-1 sub-branches, 18,961 foundation-level branch outlets and 50 other establishments; and 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

