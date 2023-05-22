Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $112,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

