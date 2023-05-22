APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

