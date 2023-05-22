Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 33.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,899,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 513.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 368,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 223.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 319,262 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIRC opened at $35.17 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

