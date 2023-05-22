ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $106,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

