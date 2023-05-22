Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $216.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average is $194.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $219.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

