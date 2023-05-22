ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ASML by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $694.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $647.16 and its 200-day moving average is $622.28. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $699.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

