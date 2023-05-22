Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AY. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

