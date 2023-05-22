Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 53,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 787,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,408,000 after acquiring an additional 315,187 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $361,801.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at $18,450,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,116 shares of company stock worth $48,297,181. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.99 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

