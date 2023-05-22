Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Insider Activity

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Robertson sold 19,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $173,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,354 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

