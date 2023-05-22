Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. Analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Further Reading

