Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Avinger Price Performance
Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
