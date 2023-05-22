Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

