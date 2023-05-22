Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3,088.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $103.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.89. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading

