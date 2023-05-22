Aviva PLC Buys 3,341 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,982 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

BRMK opened at $4.92 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 128.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

