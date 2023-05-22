Aviva PLC Buys New Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,602 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

