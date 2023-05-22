Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

