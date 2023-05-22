Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after buying an additional 516,524 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $20.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

